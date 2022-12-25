Aug. 21, 1945—Dec. 20, 2022

WAUNAKEE—Donald C. Williams, age 77, of Waunakee, WI, passed away on December 20, 2022.

Don was born on August 21, 1945, in Madison, WI, to Edwin Williams and Lillian Frost. He graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1964. After graduation, he started working for Oscar Mayer until being drafted into the army where he served his country for two years. After returning, he continued his employment for Oscar Mayer where he remained for 32 years.

Don’s second marriage was to the love of his life, Rose Klosterman, whom he married on April 21, 1984.

Don is survived by his wife, Rose; his children: Laura (Jeff) Smith of DeForest, Ann (Dave) Broderick of Lodi, Kyle Williams (Katie Craig) of Chicago, and Allyson Williams (Jared Fish) of Sun Prairie. Don is also survived by his grandchildren: Jake, Mads and Lilly Smith, and Noah and Jack Broderick; his sister, Nancy Williams; and a special nephew, Chad Swiggum. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Pat.

Funeral services will be held on Friday December 30, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church 5460 Mary Lake Rd. Westport. Friends may call on Thurs. December 29, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Winn-Cress Funeral Home 5785 Hwy Q Waunakee; and on Friday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.

Our family would like to thank the staff at the UW Hospital, particularly the transplant team, for all the love and care they provided Don and our family for the last 23 plus years.

