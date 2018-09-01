MADISON—Colin J. R. Donahue, age 24, passed away unexpectedly, becoming another victim of the opioid crisis, on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. He was born on Aug. 21, 1994, in Madison, Wis., the son of Sara Sandberg and John Donahue. In 2013, Colin graduated from Monona Grove High School on the honor roll. He went on to attend UW-La Crosse. Colin took part in school athletics and liked working out.
He had an amazing personality, sense of humor, and had the ability to make everyone laugh. Colin thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing. Colin was kind, creative, and had many friends. He was very supportive to his family and most importantly to his sister, Devan. Even though his time on earth was taken away far too soon, Colin had the ability to touch so many people’s lives. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Colin is survived by his mother; Sara (Tim Togstad) Sandberg; his father; John (Debora) Donahue; sister; Devan Donahue; maternal grandmother, Ann Sandberg; paternal grandmother, Ann Donahue; and grandfather, Robert Togstad. He is also survived by many other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Richard L. Sandberg; grandmother, Judy Togstad; and paternal grandfather. Robert Donahue.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at the CRESS CENTER, 6021 University Ave., Madison, Wis., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at 11 a.m. A time to gather will be held at the CRESS CENTER on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.
