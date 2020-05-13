× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HOPKINS, Minn./DARLINGTON - Don Donahoe, age 68, of Hopkins, Minn., formerly of Darlington, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. He was born July 31, 1951 to Leo and Mayme (Vinger) Donahoe. Don grew up in Darlington where he graduated from Darlington High School. Following graduation, he joined the United States Navy. He was honorably discharged in 1970.

In 1972, Don suffered an accident that left him with lifelong challenges, but it never diminished his spirit. After his accident, Don worked hard to get his body functioning again. He spent the next seven years living and working in Darlington where he was a fixture at Donahoe's Mobil Station and a morning regular at the Towne House restaurant.

In 1980, Don moved to Minneapolis where he received physical and occupational therapy at Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute. The Institute assisted him in finding employment and permanent housing. As a result, he spent the rest of his life in urban Minneapolis. When he was no longer able to walk, he rode an electric wheelchair all around the neighborhood, even on frigid Minneapolis winter days.

Don never met anyone on the streets of Darlington or Minneapolis whom he didn't say hello to as he passed by. His greeting was warm and genuine and people responded in kind. He never forgot his Darlington friends. Don loved his family, and his family loved him.