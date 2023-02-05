Feb. 1, 1936 – Jan. 31, 2023

MADISON — Don LeEarl Jambura, died on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, one day short of his 87th birthday. He was born in Prairie du Chien, Wis., on Feb. 1, 1936, the son of Earl and Florence (Strauman) Jambura. At 16 years of age, Don’s family moved to Pendleton, Ore., where he graduated from Pendleton High School. He attended Oregon State University.

Don married Carolyn Isbell on June 15, 1957, in Madison, Wis. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Carolyn; four children, Jeanne (Robert) Johnston, Joan (Jon) Scholz, Daniel (Mari) Jambura and Jill (Kathy Evert) Jambura; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his brother, Earl Jambura. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joanne Selke; and brother, John Jambura.

Don was employed by Klein-Dickert Company of Madison for 44 years. He was a project superintendent in the glass and metal division, bidding for and working on many buildings, including those in the University area and around the Capitol Square.

He was an active member of St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Monona for over 60 years. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate gifts to his church or their Food Cupboard.

A funeral service will be held at ST. STEPHEN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5700 Pheasant Hill Road, Monona, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, with the Reverend Elisa Brandt presiding. A visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Park.

