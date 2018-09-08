MADISON / BRODHEAD—Helen Charlene Domek, age 88, of Madison, formerly of Brodhead, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, at her home. She was born on Oct. 8, 1929, in Brodhead, the daughter of Joseph and Louise (Tanner) Ziltener. She married Robert E. Domek on June 26, 1954. He passed away on Feb. 18, 2007. Helen was a graduate of Brodhead High School and graduated from UW-Madison. She was a home maker, enjoying reading, doing crossword puzzles, and spending time with her family and dog.
She is survived by her children, Doug (Mary) Domek, Tallahassee, Fla., Andrea Domek, Madison; seven grandchildren, Olivia, Michael, Sophie, Joseph, Arianna, Darian, DeAndra; a great-granddaughter, Cecilia; a sister-in-law, Dolores Domek, Brodhead; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a sister; and five brothers.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, at the D.L. NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, Brodhead, with the Rev. David Frey officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead. Visitation will be held from 12 noon on Tuesday until time of services at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com.