LODI - Dale Dolson, age 75, of Lodi, left this earth to be with his beloved wife, Joyce, on Nov. 14, 2018, surrounded by family. Dale was born to parents Harvey and Loza (Carberry) Dolson on Sept. 12, 1943. Dale served in the U.S. Navy and then spent his life in Lodi as an entrepreneur. Dale owned and operated a newspaper route, DJ's Pool Hall, Fisk's Tavern, Dale & Joyce's, Mast Transit Busses, Lodi Shell and Dale's Place.
In addition to owning several businesses, Dale was a proud Teamster for over thirty years. Dale also volunteered in the Lodi Fire Department and the Lodi EMS. Dale married the love of his life, Joyce Ellen Alt on Aug. 6, 1966. Joyce always made sure that Dale also made time for fun. Dale enjoyed curling, tug-of-war and, most of all, motorcycle rides with Joyce.
Dale was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; parents, Harvey and Loza Dolson; brother, William Dolson; father-in-law, John Alt; mother-in-law, Wilma Alt; brothers-in-law, Richard and Rod Alt; sister-in-law, Betsy Alt; granddaughters, Kassandra and Samantha Dolson and niece, Robin Haupt. Dale is survived by his sons, Timothy (Teresa) Dolson, Daniel (Michele) Dolson; grandchildren, Jeromey (Nicole), Danielle, Cody, Harley and Zackary Dolson; great-granddaughters, Charlotte and Olivia; sister, Hollie Haupt; brother, Joe (Judy) Dolson; sister-in-law, Lois Nordness; brother-in-law, Paul (Theresa) Alt; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
A visitation will be held at WINN-CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 5785 Highway Q, in Waunakee, on Friday Nov. 23, 2018, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at KD'S BAR AND GRILL, 1434 Fair St., in Lodi from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.