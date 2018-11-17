Try 1 month for 99¢

LODI—Dale Dolson, age 75, of Lodi, died on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, at a Madison hospital. A visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the WINN-CRESS FUNERAL HOME in Waunakee. A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at KD’S BAR AND GRILL in Lodi from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. A complete obituary will follow in Wednesday’s State Journal.

