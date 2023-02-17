May 29, 1928—Feb. 14, 2023

LODI—Dolores Marie Moen, 94 of Lodi, formerly of Platteville, WI, died on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:30 AM, Saturday, February 18, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Father John DelPriore and Deacon Bill Bussan will concelebrate. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Platteville. Visitation will be from 9:00—11:00 AM, Saturday at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Dolores was born on May 29, 1928 in Madison, WI, daughter of Carl and Catherine (Bickel) Kurt. She was united in marriage to Paul G. Moen on April 16, 1955, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Dane, WI. Paul preceded her in death on October 27, 2011. Dolores attended Lodi High School. She was very involved with St. Mary’s Catholic Church and St. Mary’s CCW where she helped with funerals, making quilts and rosaries. She was active supporter of St. Mary’s School when her sons attended. Dolores for many years worked at Sears in Platteville. Dolores also enjoyed volunteering at the Platteville Thrift Store and watching Badger’s basketball.

Dolores is survived by her sons: DuWayne (Nina), Donald (Karla), Dennis (Linda) and Jeff (Julie); seven grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; her brother, Silvin (Rosemary) Kurt; sister-in-law, Jeanette Kurt; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents and brother Carl “Andy” Kurt, Jr.; brother and sister-in-law, Deon and Marietta Moen.

The family would like to thank Haven Hill Home and Agrace Hospice for all of their care given to their mom.