Oct. 31, 1931—Feb. 1, 2023

SUN PRAIRIE/STEVENS POINT—Dolores M. Durtschi, age 91, of Sun Prairie, WI, died peacefully at Oakwood Village-Prairie Ridge Assisted Living, on February 1, 2023.

Dolores was born on October 31, 1931, to Arne and Hazel (Showers) Lerwick. She grew up in Madison WI, attending Madison schools and graduating from Madison East High School.

On October 31, 1952, she married John A. Durtschi in Dubuque, IA. They lived in Madison WI, until 1960, when they relocated to Stevens Point, WI. There they raised their five children and lived there for 40 years. In 2001, they moved to Sun Prairie. After raising their children, Dolores returned to work, working for Stevens Point Board of Education, as a secretary, then Sentry Insurance as a Health Claims Processor, and lastly St Michael’s Hospital, where she retired in March 1995.

Dolores was past President of GFWC Stevens Point Women’s Club, officer at GFWC 7th District, a lifetime member of the Women of the Moose-Madison Chapter 291, and member of Rebecca Circle of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Dolores had many hobbies and interests. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, playing bridge, reading, sewing, and predominantly quilting. Besides making hundreds of quilts (to perfection), she enjoyed the camaraderie and friendships she made over the years with fellow quilters. She became a quilting instructor and mentor to numerous women passing on her quilting techniques and love of quilting. Many quilters in the Stevens Point area desired to be a “Durtschi girl.”

Dolores is survived by her five children: John (Sue) of Eau Claire, Jeff of Las Vegas, Janis Mintzlaff (Jeff) of Madison, James of Madison, and Joan (David Freedel) of Ocean Shores, WA; her brother, Richard (Sue) Lerwick; grandchildren: Shayna (Chad) Smith, Leah (Christal Swigart), Brandon Durtschi, Andrea (Chuck) Polenz, and Karl Peterson; great-grandchildren: Trevor, Colin and Olivia Smith and Carter and Julia Polenz.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Durtschi; parents, Arne and Hazel Lerwick; sister, Margaret (Lerwick) Lawler; brother in-law, Keith Lawler; parents in-laws, John and Ida Durtschi; brother and sister-in-laws: Walter and Marion Durtschi, Ralph and Betty Durtschi, Milford and Eleanore Thousand, IllaBelle and Pete Riemenapp, and Lyle Shutvet.

The family extends a special thanks to Oakwood Staff, Agrace Hospice, Nephew Phil Lawler, special friends Laura Planton, and Bill and Lynne Anderson.

Visitation will be from 10:00—11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 550 Lincoln Drive, Sun Prairie, WI, 53590; with a funeral service to begin at 11:00 am. Friends and family will meet at 1:30 p.m. at Roselawn Memorial Park, Monona, WI, 53716, to bring Dolores to her final place of rest.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church youth program (550 Lincoln Drive, Sun Prairie, WI, 53590), or Agrace Hospice (5395 E. Cheryl Parkway Madison, WI, 53711).

