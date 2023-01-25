Dec. 11, 1925 - Jan. 20, 2023

Dolora Josephine (Kennedy) Phillips-Brewer passed away January 20, 2023, at 97 years young. Dolora was born December 11, 1925, to Calvin and Doris Kennedy. She was the eldest of their eight children and grew up in multiple farming communities in the Driftless Area of Wisconsin, graduating high school in Kendall, WI.

She met, fell in love and married Clinton C. Phillips in March 1945, and lived in Reedsburg and the surrounding area during their life together. They were blessed with four children, David Charles, Ronald Clinton, Kim Alan, and Alice Marie. When they became empty nesters, Dolora got her CDL and joined Clinton as over-the-road truck driver for Skinner Transfer, Reedsburg, WI. They traveled/worked together for 15 years until retirement. They were happily married for 62 years until Clinton's passing in 2007.

Several years later, Dolora and Ed Brewer were set up on a blind date. Ed was smitten, she was flattered and they married in 2013. Dolora moved to McFarland to reside with Ed until her passing. They would have celebrated their 10th anniversary in February 2023.

Dolora had a joyful personality. As the spelling of "Dolora" was a bit unusual, she would always say "I'm a doll, not a dell" if a spelling correction was required... and a doll she was. She was upbeat, had a warm personality, a dry sense of humor and a sharp wit. She was adored by all - family and friends.

Dolora is survived by her husband, Ed Brewer; her children: Ron (Barb Breunig) Phillips, Sauk City, WI, Kim (Stacey) Phillips, Austin, TX, and Alice (Joe) Chenoweth, Prairie du Sac, WI; daughter-in-law, Sandy Phillips, Reedsburg, WI; special friend, Che Phillips, Sauk City, WI; step children: Colleen (Dave) Engler, Cambridge, WI, Mike Brewer, Cottage Grove, WI, and Jeff Brewer, Cottage Grove, WI; sisters: Rozella Creed, Mary (Ed) Wilson, Adeline Herritz, Peggy Jones; brother, David (Rose) Kennedy; sister-in-law, Linda Kennedy. She is further survived by her grandchildren: Chad (Anastasia) Strampe, Mackenzie (Ryan) Colby, Clinton (Lauren) Phillips, Lacey (Erin) Hall, Celia (Andy) Kaiser, Richard (Candace) Metcalf, and Ruby Phillips; thirteen great-grandchildren. And step grandchildren: Angela (Ross) Dora, Elizabeth (Jonathan) Hurley, Jacob Brewer, Rachel Brewer, Timothy (Kristina) Brewer, and Marcus Brewer; and four great-step-grandchildren. Also, a special shout out to her Elite Group of friends. Dolora was preceded in death by Clinton Phillips; son, David Phillips, brother, Harlan Kennedy; sister, Betty Henricks; special friend, Ricky Metcalf.

Funeral service will be held Friday, January 27, 2023, at 12:00 Noon at the United Methodist Church, 833 Third Street, Reedsburg with Rev. Vicki Brantmeyer officiating. Interment will take place at Lime Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church Friday.

Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral & Cremation Service in Reedsburg is serving the family.