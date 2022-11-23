May 2, 1928—Nov. 18, 2022
DEERFIELD—Dollie Rose Birkrem, 94-and-a-half, of Deerfield, WI, passed away peacefully at the Skaalen home in the morning of November 18, 2022.
Dollie was born on May 2, 1928, in Waunakee, WI, to Donald and Wanda (Taylor) Rathburn. She graduated as Valedictorian from Deerfield High School in 1946. On October 19, 1947, she married Clair Birkrem, and they worked together on the farm for many years. Dollie started working in the Skaalen Home in Stoughton as a nurse’s aid, where she retired after 27 years. She enjoyed cooking and always made sure that everyone was well fed at all times of day or night. Dollie loved walking outside picking wildflowers, especially down the west road to the crick. She spent a lot of time birdwatching and the only thing she ever wanted for Christmas was birdseed for her beloved birds. She loved her cats and dogs and they always kept her company. Dollie was strong, hardworking, caring, and loving (in her own way).
Dollie was survived by her children: Mark, Charles (Karla), Bryan (Diana), James, Signe (Wayne Melton); twelve grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband, Clair; both parents; and siblings: Claire, Maurice, Sally, Stella, Bruce and Brian.
The funeral will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 25, 2022, with visitation at 10:00 a.m. at the East Koshkonong Lutheran Church in Cambridge, WI.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to the East Koshkonong Lutheran Church. Dollie requested to be cremated and burial will be held on a later date.
Please share your memories of Dollie by posting on her Tribute Wall at www.CressFuneralService.com.
Cress Funeral Services
201 Bue Street, PO Box 376, Deerfield
(608) 764-5369
Cress Funeral Services
201 Bue Street, PO Box 376, Deerfield
(608) 764-5369