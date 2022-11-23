Dollie Rose Birkrem

Dollie was born on May 2, 1928, in Waunakee, WI, to Donald and Wanda (Taylor) Rathburn. She graduated as Valedictorian from Deerfield High School in 1946. On October 19, 1947, she married Clair Birkrem, and they worked together on the farm for many years. Dollie started working in the Skaalen Home in Stoughton as a nurse’s aid, where she retired after 27 years. She enjoyed cooking and always made sure that everyone was well fed at all times of day or night. Dollie loved walking outside picking wildflowers, especially down the west road to the crick. She spent a lot of time birdwatching and the only thing she ever wanted for Christmas was birdseed for her beloved birds. She loved her cats and dogs and they always kept her company. Dollie was strong, hardworking, caring, and loving (in her own way).