Doll, Jeanne F. (Pink)

LANCASTER—Jeanne F. (Pink) Doll, a woman of strength, diligence, and a steward of the Lancaster community, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the age of 90.

Jeanne was born in Dodgeville on May 1, 1930, and grew up on the family farm with her mother and father, Albert, and Mildred (Lind), and siblings Bill, Clem, Richard, Ann, Joan, and Judy. Later, she graduated from Lancaster High School with the class of 1948. She continued her education at Mercy in Dubuque where she earned her nursing degree in 1951. Nursing was her passion: she worked relentless hours, cared for her community, and was driven by the need to provide for others.

Soon after, she met the love of her life, Laverne “Shot” Doll. On October 3, 1953, they became one in marriage. Together, they raised three children Bob, Mary, and John. Shot and Jeanne instilled their core values of determination, volunteerism, and commitment to community into their children. As a family, they built a life they loved on West Elm Street in Lancaster.