Doll, Jeanne F. (Pink)

LANCASTER—Jeanne F. (Pink) Doll, a woman of strength, diligence, and a steward of the Lancaster community, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the age of 90.
Jeanne was born in Dodgeville on May 1, 1930, and grew up on the family farm with her mother and father, Albert, and Mildred (Lind), and siblings Bill, Clem, Richard, Ann, Joan, and Judy. Later, she graduated from Lancaster High School with the class of 1948. She continued her education at Mercy in Dubuque where she earned her nursing degree in 1951. Nursing was her passion: she worked relentless hours, cared for her community, and was driven by the need to provide for others.
Soon after, she met the love of her life, Laverne “Shot” Doll. On October 3, 1953, they became one in marriage. Together, they raised three children Bob, Mary, and John. Shot and Jeanne instilled their core values of determination, volunteerism, and commitment to community into their children. As a family, they built a life they loved on West Elm Street in Lancaster.
Their work ethics forged together to establish Coast to Coast, which soon became their very own Doll’s Hardware Hank. In a hardworking and loving partnership, the couple served the community for 27 years. Upon retirement from the business and nursing, Jeanne chose to continue her legacy of servantship by volunteering with the American Legion Auxiliary, St. Clement quilters, Grant County taxi dispatch, Grant Regional Health Center, and many other local organizations. Other hobbies she enjoyed included baking, cooking, gardening and even
upholstery: she restored everything from car seats to barstools, including those at the VFW.
Jeanne is survived by her children: Bob (Beverly) Doll, Mary (Martin) Mumm, John (Deneen) Doll; twelve grandchildren; and six, soon-to-be seven, great-grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by her sister, Joan Sanders; sister-in-law: LuAnn (Tom) Kratochwill; brothers-in-law: Jim White and Roger Leibfried; many nieces and nephews.
Jeanne enjoys a heavenly reunion with Shot, her parents, her brothers and sisters: Bill Pink, Clem Pink, Richard Pink, Ann White, and Judy Carleson, and her sister-in-law Nancy Leibfried. She will be forever remembered for her service to the Lancaster community, love for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her humorous telephone greeting “Doll house.”
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Clement Catholic Church in Lancaster, with Fr. William Vernon officiating. Burial will be in the Hillside Cemetery, Lancaster. Family and friends may call on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster is assisting the family. In lieu of plants and flowers, a Jeanne F. Doll memorial fund has been established. In keeping with the wishes of the Doll family, it is preferred that the public attending wear masks, and practice social distancing.
Online condolences: www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com
