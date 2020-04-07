Doll, Charles "Zeke"

MIDDLETON — Charles "Zeke” Doll, age 65, of Middleton, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, April 3, 2020.
Charles "Zeke" is survived by his wife, Mary Anne; daughter, Marcella (Karl) Jakobsen; sons, Matthew (Amy) Doll and Michael (Erin) Doll; grandsons, Cooper Doll and Grayson Doll; granddaughters, Nora Doll and Natalie Doll; sisters, Barbara Johnson and Donna Chan; brothers, Dug Doll and Timothy Doll; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Waterloo. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
