MADISON—Arlene M. Dolderer, age 89, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, at home, surrounded by her loving family after a lengthy illness. She was born on May 8, 1929, in Fennimore, the daughter of Walter and Lillian (Palmer) Cliff. Arlene grew up in the Fennimore, Lancaster and Madison areas. She married James Dolderer on Sept. 12, 1953, and together, had just celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. Arlene worked for Sears for over 30 years before her retirement.
She was a member of St. Dennis Catholic Church. Arlene enjoyed bowling in leagues for many years. She also enjoyed attending her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events and other activities and was an avid Brewers and Packers fan. Wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma, we will miss you so much. We loved your kindness, generosity, sense of humor and dedication to your family. Family was always your top priority. Love you always!
Arlene is survived by her husband, Jim; three daughters, Diane (Brian) Bower, Linda (Rory) Padfield and Mary Seay; six grandchildren, Andrea (Nate) Garn, Jenny (Mike) Thompson, Katie (Sam) Wells, Marissa (Francisco Lopez) Seay, Brett Bower (Abby) and Wesley Seay; four great-grandchildren, Rayna and Greta Garn, Oliver Thompson, Bowen Wells and another one due in December; special niece, Roseanne Phelps; sister-in-law, Ann Dolderer; brother-in-law, Richard (Judy) Dolderer; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and all of her siblings.
Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
