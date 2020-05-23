Dolan, Nancy L.

Dolan, Nancy L.

{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Nancy L. Dolan, age 79, of Madison, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on May 28, 1940, in Belmont, Wis., the daughter of Werner and Mary Christen. She married John "Jack" Dolan on March 3, 1962.

Nancy is survived by her two daughters, Kelly and Shannon Dolan; and grandson, "The Mighty Quinn." She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

Per Nancy's wishes, no services will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Dolan, Nancy L.

Nancy L. Dolan

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Dolan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics