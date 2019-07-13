MCFARLAND—Carol Ann (Eickelkamp) Doerr passed away peacefully on July 10th surrounded by her family.
Carol was born to Darrell and Shirley Eickelkamp of Dubuque, Iowa on May 28th, 1957. She married her high school sweetheart, Kevin Doerr on December 10th, 1977 in Dubuque. Carol and her family moved to McFarland, Wis. in 1988.
Carol was a talented, artistic home decorator and was a wish granter for the Make-A-Wish Foundation for many years. She was instrumental in starting up the family car business in Stoughton, Wis.
The family enjoyed spending their time between their home in McFarland, Wis., their cabin on the Mississippi River in Harpers Ferry, Iowa and their favorite vacation spot in Fort Myers Beach, Fla.
Carol is survived by Kevin her husband of 41 years of McFarland, Wis.; daughter, Michelle (Eric) Peters of Milwaukee, Wis., and son Cameron (Sam) Doerr of Dubuque, Iowa; parents, Darrell and Shirley Eickelkamp of Dubuque, Iowa; sisters, Peggy Steffen of West Liberty Iowa, Karen (Tom) Wilson of Bettendorf, Iowa and Susan Eickelkamp (Joseph Schmid) of Oregon, Wis.; sister-in-law Pam (Chuck) Anderson of Cedar Falls, Iowa; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her in-laws, Helen and Robert Doerr; sister, Linda Eickelkamp; and grandparents.
Her Celebration of Life will be held at the Stoughton Country Club in Stoughton, Wis. on Saturday, July 20th from 2 p.m.- 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Make-A-Wish Foundation or a local humane society.