MENOMONEE FALLS—Entered into Eternal Life on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at the age of 86. Paul was preceded in death by his wife Norma (Muchow) Doering, his parents Rev. R.R. and Elsa Doering, and his sister, Ruth (John) Gowan. He was the Loving father of David (Joan) and Jim (Karen) along with being a cherished grandfather of Rachel, Alex and Ben.
Paul was a teacher in the Germantown School District for 37 years. He shaped the lives and futures of countless individuals. Paul had a dedication and excitement for youth education along with coaching multiple sports. He was a passionate golfer and an accomplished softball player.
Beyond his teaching, he was an active member in the community and a charter member at the Lutheran Church of the Living Christ in Germantown where he served as a council member. Paul proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.
Visitation will be Saturday October 5th at the FUNERAL HOME from 10:00 AM until time of services with full military honors at 12:00pm Noon. Procession to Wisconsin Memorial Park for committal prayers and entombment to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Paul’s name to the Community Memorial Hospital Foundation in Menomonee Falls.
