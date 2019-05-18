MADISON - Douglas Charles Doehlert died on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, after an accident sustained while doing spring cleanup on his "Valley Road" at the family cabin. Doug was born in Rochester, Minn., on Oct. 29, 1954. He grew up in Madison, graduating from Memorial High School in 1972. After graduating from the University of Washington, Doug returned to Madison to complete his Ph.D. Doug's career work began in Peoria, Ill., where he also met his wife, Angie.
Together Doug and Angie raised two wonderful daughters, Samantha and Melanie ("Sam" and Mel"), while Doug pursued his career in crop science research in Peoria, Ill. and later, Fargo, N.D. Doug researched agricultural pathology and selective breeding of corn and oats for the USDA up to his retirement in 2012. In those years, in addition to the research, Doug and Angie nurtured many friendships with students and researchers from around the world, some becoming as close as family.
In retirement, Doug returned to his childhood love of paleontology, collecting fossils, especially trilobites, as his Facebook friends can attest. He and Angie grew a vast assortment of flowers at home and at the farm. Doug also worked on updating their Madison house, the childhood home of his closest buddy, the late John Cornelson. Much of his time and energy was dedicated to visiting and maintaining the family farm property near Gays Mills.
Doug will be remembered as a tenacious investigator of projects that hooked him, whether it was biochemistry of oats, the propagation of native and cultivated plants, or meticulous identification and preparation of fossils. His daughters fondly relate many great childhood adventures camping and exploring across the country, instilling in them a shared love of nature. His siblings and friends recall a sometimes eccentric storyteller. His great love for Angie permeated everything he did.
The family's eternal gratitude goes out to the EMTs, med-evac crew, and Crawford County sheriff's department staff who rescued him and transferred him to La Crosse, as well as to the critical care medical and support staff at Gundersen Medical Center in La Crosse. They are everyday heroes for families in need like ours.
Doug is survived by his wife, Angie, of 30 years; two daughters, Samantha (David) and Melanie; beloved dog, Ody; sister, Carolyn "Candy" Doehlert Lingl (Jim); brother, David Doehlert (Yasmin), and sister, Susan Doehlert Kielb (Michael). He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles "Chick" A. Doehlert and Elizabeth "Betsy" W. Doehlert.
His family asks that friends send their email address, remembrances, photos, and stories to samdoehlert@gmail.com. The family will use these to share details for a memorial to celebrate Doug's life at a later date.