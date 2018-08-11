MAZOMANIE—Carolyn J. Dodson / Rogge (Magli) age 70, of Mazomanie, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 3, 2018, of natural causes. She was born on Feb. 10, 1948, in Spring Green, to the late William and Alda (Pletzer) Magli. She was employed at Central Wisconsin Center as a nurse’s aide, along with three of her sisters, for many years.
Carolyn was artistically talented and enjoyed delicate painting and crafting throughout the years, she truly enjoyed the simple things in life, such as visiting and spending time with family and friends, tending to her flower garden, and preparing good home cooked meals, camping, fishing, eagle watching and spending time enjoying the Wisconsin Riverway.
Carolyn is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 42 years, Charles E. Dodson; son, Shawn (Carrie) Rogge; granddaughters, Taylor Rogge (Eddie Gerke) and Katrena Salmon (Bobby Turner); and great-grandchildren, Owen Gerke, Reina Salmon and Micah Salmon. She is also remembered in love by family members, Pat (Jerry) Paulus, Joanne Brockert, Bill (Jenny) Magli, Linda Peterson, Jack Magli, Gloria (Fred) Fazenbaker, Dennis Dodson and Mary Anderson; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and her faithful dog, Roxy. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Tootie White, Joyce Stout and Donna Arias; a niece; and two nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at the WISCONSIN RIVER SPORTSMAN CLUB, 10041 County Highway Y, Mazomanie, Wis., on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.