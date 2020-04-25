Dodge, John H.

John enjoyed making things in his wood shop especially toys for children including his grandchildren. He took great pride in his work. He also enjoyed gardening and watching his grandchildren as they grew. He was especially proud of his two sons and their many accomplishments.

John endured his lymphoma diagnosis and the side effects of the various treatments for over 27 years. He had a strong will to live, as well as a strong faith in God. He was willing to do whatever he had to in order to survive and see his children and grandchildren grow up. To him, the suffering was worth the reward. John wanted to thank his co-worker, Joe Maraszek for helping him with his mail route while he was recovering from his bone marrow transplant. Also, thanks to Stevie for coming to UW Hospital to visit while he was in for his transplant.

John was preceded in death by his mother, Grace, in June 1981, and his father, Hubert, in February 1994.

He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Sandy; sons, Michael (Katie) Dodge, Matthew (Misty) Dodge; five grandchildren, Grayson, Nolan, Lilly, Emily and Jace. He is also survived by his sister, Lucille Bledsoe; brother, Joe (Wendy) Dodge; sisters–in-law, Diane (Dale) Marquardt and Deb (Dave) Hultgren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.