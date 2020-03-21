MADISON - Marie Dodd, age 98, died at home in Madison on Monday, March 16, 2020. She was born on Sep. 12, 1921 in Lancashire, England, the daughter of Susannah and Albert Armistead.

Marie is survived by her children, Richard (Marilyn) Dodd, Joanna (Henry) Schwebach, Judith (Jim) Mills, and Jane (Wayde) Peroceschi; her grandchildren, Alex (Shawn) Kelly, Richard Schwebach, Ian Mills, and Seth Mills; and her cat, Klara. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Arthur Dodd.

Marie would want to be remembered for her beautiful gardens. Please cherish your memories of Marie. Per her wishes, there will be no funeral or visitation.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service 3610 Speedway Road 608-512-5868 Please share memories at: www.cressfuneralservice.com

