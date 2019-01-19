MADISON - Mary Joan Dobson, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, at home in Fitchburg. She was born on Nov. 3, 1937, in Boscobel, the daughter of Frederick Sr. and Rowena (Maguire) Byers. Mary worked for ATT in Madison for 26 years
She is survived by her children, Tina Kannenberg and Terrence Dobson; a grandson, Andrew Kannenberg; and great-grandson, Carter Kannenberg; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Frederick Jr., Thomas, and Andrew Byers; Barbara Terrell, Linda Wosiewics and Patricia Kratzer.
A funeral service will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Jerry Amstutz officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery in Madison. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.