Dobratz, Donald Dean "Beaver"

MADISON - Donald Dean "Beaver" Dobratz, 77, of Madison, Wis., passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020.

He was born Feb. 25, 1943, in Baraboo, Wis., to George and Esther (Rischmueller) Dobratz. He grew up on the family farm in Merrimac, Wis., with his four siblings.

Beaver worked at Oscar Mayer in Madison for 32 years before retiring.

He is survived by his sister, Bernadine Williams. Beaver was preceded in death by his siblings, Barbara, Richard, and Charles.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family.

