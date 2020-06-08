Dobratz, Donald Dean "Beaver"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Donald Dean "Beaver" Dobratz, 77, of Madison, Wis., passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

He was born Feb. 25, 1943, in Baraboo, Wis., to George and Esther (Rischmueller) Dobratz. He grew up on the family farm in Merrimac, Wis., with his four siblings.

Beaver worked at Oscar Mayer in Madison for 32 years before retiring.

He is survived by his sister, Bernadine Williams. Beaver was preceded in death by his siblings, Barbara, Richard, and Charles.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Dobratz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.