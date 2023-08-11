Dmitri E. Hechel

July 28, 2002 - Aug. 8, 2023

Dmitri was born on July 28, 2002, in Yaroslavl, Russia. At seven months of age, he and his older sister Anastasia were adopted by Doug and Laura. Two years later Dmitri gained a brother Viktor, also born in Russia. Dmitri was always protective of his siblings.

Throughout his life Dmitri was an enthusiastic sports fan. He especially enjoyed following the Green Bay Packers, both in person and watching on TV, and he was always ready to shoot hoops with his brother Viktor or play a game of basketball.

Dmitri will be remembered for his love of family and his concern for the less fortunate. He cared deeply for animals and had a special cat, Odessa. He shared many special moments with his family and particularly enjoyed a steak quesadilla and famous Wisconsin cheese curds.

Due to his battle with mental illness, Dmitri's life ended too soon but he has left many good memories for everyone to cherish.

Dmitri is survived by his parents, Douglas (Patti) Hechel, Laura (Robert) Schneider; sister Anastasia; and brother, Viktor; grandparents, Joe and Jean Thomas, Jennie Woller and Janet Hechel; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Dmitri was preceded in death by his grandfather Oscar Hechel and infant siblings Lee, Casey, and Joshua Hechel.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at WINN-CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Dmitri's funeral service at 12:00 p.m. (noon). After the service there will be a luncheon to continue to share memories.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund in Dmitri's name has been established to support mental health.

