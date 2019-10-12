SUN PRAIRIE - Lee Roy E. Dixson, age 90, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at his home. He was born on May 7, 1929, in Des Moines, Iowa and was the son of Lee Roy and Florence (Aldrin) Dixson. He married Carmel DiAquila on Sept. 9, 1951 in Waukegan, Ill. He served in the U.S. Army at the end of WWII. Lee Roy worked for many years until his retirement from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.
He is survived by his wife, Carmel; son, Mark (Debbie) Dixson of Navarre, Fla.; a daughter, Ann Marie (Crawford) Hornes of Sun Prairie; five grandchildren, Tony, Amanda, Danielle, Nicki and Jenny; two step-grandchildren, Sharon and Angela; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 2420 St. Albert Drive in Sun Prairie, Monsignor Donn J. Heiar will preside. Visitation will be held on Thursday, 9:30 a.m. until the start of Mass. Burial will take place at Sacred Hearts Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Albert the Great Catholic Church.