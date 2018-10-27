MADISON - Natalie L. Dixon, passed away on Oct. 21, 2018, at the age of 55.
Natalie is survived by her daughter, Julia Joy Dixon Hilliard of Madison; her brother, Joseph (JoJo) Dixon of Madison; her sister, Kelly Dixon of Madison; and various aunts, uncles and cousins.
Natalie was a long time employee at Madison Metro. While there, she was active as a teamster and union representative. She was an advocate for voting rights and could be found at a polling place on voting day. Natalie was a very religious person. Due to various physical limitations she was unable to attend a church as much as she would have liked. Natalie was much loved by many and her outgoing upbeat smiling face will be missed by all who knew her.