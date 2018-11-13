MADISON—Margery K. (Schocker) Dittmer, age 79, passed away peacefully on Nov. 10, 2018. She was born on Oct. 10, 1939, in Austin, Minn. She attended Lowell Grade School and graduated from East High School in 1958. Margery was employed by FDIC in Madison, Wis. and Kansas City, Mo. for 30 years, retiring in 1994.
She was the proud mother of Mark Dittmer, Kelly (Brad) Mullins and Michael Dittmer; grandmother of Kelsey, Brennan, Cameron and Karleigh; sister of Mary Ann (Mike) Kelly; and aunt of Randy, Mike and Scott.
A visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., with a time for remembrance at 2:30 p.m. Margie loved to have a good time, and the family invites everyone to Wiggie’s Bar, 1901 Aberg Ave., Madison, following the memorial on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. would be appreciated. Margie’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to her Agrace HospiceCare CNAs, nurses and social workers for the care they gave her. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
