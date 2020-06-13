Dittmann, Steven John

MADISON - Steven John Dittmann, age 57, died June 7, 2020 in Madison, of natural causes. Steve was born on Dec. 7, 1962 in Madison to Herbert P. Dittmann Jr. and Dorothy (Lang) Dittmann. Steve spent his entire life in Madison. He attended St. James Grade School and Edgewood High School. He continued his post- secondary education in Madison graduating with a degree in Risk Management. Steve spent 25 years in the Insurance Industry, first with Northwestern Mutual Life and then with locally-owned Neckerman Insurance Agency, following in his father and older brother Doug's footsteps. Steve's career progressed from salesman to Vice President. He was active with the IIAW Wisconsin Young Insurance Agents and received the distinguished Wisconsin Young Agent of the Year Award.
On Sept. 3, 1988, Steve married “the girl next door” and his childhood sweetheart Julie Ann Krill, from Madison. Together they had three beautiful daughters; Anna, Olivia and Sarah. The family spent many summers at “Grandma and Grandpa's pool” and the annual vacations to Door County and Mexico were marked with adventure and fun. Steve had a special bond with each of his daughters. He loved talking sports with them and was an attentive spectator during the myriad of activities they took part in. Steve was proud of the fact that Anna knew the Packer roster and stats better than he did. He lived, laughed, loved and supported his family. Simply put, he did good.
Anyone who knew Steve knew he had an incredible sense of humor. He was a kind, considerate and generous soul with a vibrant, outgoing personality. Steve was an avid Packer and Badger football fan and spent plenty of Saturdays and Sundays relegated to watching the games in the garage because of his animated enthusiasm for a win. He loved the Beatles, Earth, Wind & Fire, Motown and playing around on the drums, something he had done in earnest during his days with “the band”. Steve enjoyed reminiscing with folks about the good old days, a quick-witted joke and a great cigar. His hearty laugh and gentle, encouraging spirit will be greatly missed.
Steve is survived by his wife Julie, three daughters Anna, Olivia and Sarah. He is also survived by his mother Dorothy and three brothers Doug (Kathy), Herbert "Trey" P. Dittmann III (Rennie) and Paul (Deborah), father and mother-in-law Bob and Mary Krill and five sisters-in-law Pam (Steve), Barb (Walt), Mary Leigh (Dave), Jennifer (Jeff) and Katie (Rhett) and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Herbert.
Due to COVID-19, a private service for the immediate family will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church with Msgr. Kenneth Fiedler officiating. A celebration of Steve's life will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to University of Wisconsin Hospital Transplant Clinic, Western WI Chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the National Alliance on Mental Illness Dane County (NAMI). Additionally, consider giving the gift of life by becoming an organ donor. The family also extends their deep appreciation and gratitude to Chris Heck, who has provided loving support during this difficult time.
“Death must be so beautiful. To lie in the soft brown earth, with the grasses waving above one's head, and listen to silence. To have no yesterday, and no tomorrow. To forget time, to forgive life, to be at peace.” - Oscar Wilde
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road Madison
(608) 238-3434
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.