Dittmann, Steven John

MADISON - Steven John Dittmann, age 57, died June 7, 2020 in Madison, of natural causes. Steve was born on Dec. 7, 1962 in Madison to Herbert P. Dittmann Jr. and Dorothy (Lang) Dittmann. Steve spent his entire life in Madison. He attended St. James Grade School and Edgewood High School. He continued his post- secondary education in Madison graduating with a degree in Risk Management. Steve spent 25 years in the Insurance Industry, first with Northwestern Mutual Life and then with locally-owned Neckerman Insurance Agency, following in his father and older brother Doug's footsteps. Steve's career progressed from salesman to Vice President. He was active with the IIAW Wisconsin Young Insurance Agents and received the distinguished Wisconsin Young Agent of the Year Award.

On Sept. 3, 1988, Steve married “the girl next door” and his childhood sweetheart Julie Ann Krill, from Madison. Together they had three beautiful daughters; Anna, Olivia and Sarah. The family spent many summers at “Grandma and Grandpa's pool” and the annual vacations to Door County and Mexico were marked with adventure and fun. Steve had a special bond with each of his daughters. He loved talking sports with them and was an attentive spectator during the myriad of activities they took part in. Steve was proud of the fact that Anna knew the Packer roster and stats better than he did. He lived, laughed, loved and supported his family. Simply put, he did good.