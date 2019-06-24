NORTHBROOK—71, longtime resident of Northbrook, Ill, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 ,in Glenview, Ill., after complications from Lewy-Body Dementia. Elaine was born on February 15, 1948, to Raymond A. and Ethel E. (McCauley) McCluskey. She married James R. Disselhorst on February 14, 1970 at St. Patrick’s Church in Loreta, Wis. Elaine will always be remembered for the joy she brought others. Elaine is preceded in death by her beloved husband Jim, her parents, her two brothers, LeRoy W. McCluskey and Arthur R. McCluskey, and her niece, Debra K. Cooper. She is survived by her daughters, Pamela (Javier) Benitez and Jennifer Disselhorst; and by her grandchildren, Felix and Megan Benitez. Elaine is also survived by her sisters Kathleen (Duane) Cooper of Janesville and Sharon Roessler of Elkhorn and by her brother, Eugene (Mary) McCluskey of Mt. Pleasant. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and their families. Visitation Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at N.H. SCOTT & HANEKAMP FUNERAL HOME, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. Visitation will also be held Thursday 9:30 a.m. until time of the Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Norbert Church, 1809 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Liburn, GA., 30047 (www.lbda.org). Funeral information: 847-998-1020
Breaking
Recommended
Sign up for our Obituaries email
Get timely, customized obituary news delivered directly to your email inbox daily.
Find an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Funeral Homes
Order Flowers
Life Insurance and Memorials
Passed of the Past
Drawn from the archives of the Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, this feature focuses on individuals who made an impact on Madison and Dane County.
EXPERIMENTAL LOCAL PLAYWRIGHT DIES AT 62 GERSMANN HAD BEEN A DIRECTOR AT THE BROOM STREET THEATER SINCE 1969.
Joel Gersmann, 62, artistic director of Broom Street Theater since 1969 and one of Madison's most prolific playwrights, died Friday in his home. He had been in poor health for some time.
Funeral Homes
Welcome to Above Average Moving! Above Average Moving is Madison's local professional movers. We pride ourselves in our customer service and …