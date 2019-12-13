Disrud, Jerome "Roger"

CROSS PLAINS / MOUNT HOREB - Jerome “Roger” Disrud, age 81, of Cross Plains, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. IGNATIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 109 S. 6th Street, Mount Horeb, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, with Father Tom Kelley presiding. Burial will be held at Union Cemetery, Mount Horeb. Visitation will be held at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.