Dischler, Richard L.

At the time of the Vietnam War, Richard completed his student teaching internship at the White Bear Lake High School in White Gear Lake, Minn. Offered a teaching contract there, Richard had to deny it as he was drafted to join the military. Rather, he chose to do two years of alternate duty as a Conscientious Objector as a surgical portal. He turned to photography.

A Master Photographer, educator and juror, Richard Dischler studied with Arthur Leipzig who was involved with the “Family of Man” Project. He also participated in the Ralph Weiss Workshop, an invitation-only workshop conducted by Ralph who was involved with the Time Life Photography Project and was featured in the “Art of Photography” from 1976 to 1979. Dischler was a member of SoHo Photo and the Jamaican Arts Mobilization (J.A.M.) group, which was instrumental in the creation of Public Studio Project 1, now part of the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. Dischler has been published in Profile Magazine and exhibited at the Nippon Club, J.A.M. Galleries and various public galleries nationwide. Dischler's work is held in public and private collections, including the Queens Museum of Art, the JCC Collection and other locations throughout the country.