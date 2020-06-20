Dischler, Richard L.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. / PLAIN - Richard L. Dischler, 71, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Calif. on May 31, 2020. Richard was born on December 21, 1948, to Michael S. Dischler and Lorraine C. Thering Dischler.
Richard was educated at St. Luke's Elementary School in Plain, Wis.; Holy Name Seminary; and the University of Madison where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History.
At the time of the Vietnam War, Richard completed his student teaching internship at the White Bear Lake High School in White Gear Lake, Minn. Offered a teaching contract there, Richard had to deny it as he was drafted to join the military. Rather, he chose to do two years of alternate duty as a Conscientious Objector as a surgical portal. He turned to photography.
A Master Photographer, educator and juror, Richard Dischler studied with Arthur Leipzig who was involved with the “Family of Man” Project. He also participated in the Ralph Weiss Workshop, an invitation-only workshop conducted by Ralph who was involved with the Time Life Photography Project and was featured in the “Art of Photography” from 1976 to 1979. Dischler was a member of SoHo Photo and the Jamaican Arts Mobilization (J.A.M.) group, which was instrumental in the creation of Public Studio Project 1, now part of the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. Dischler has been published in Profile Magazine and exhibited at the Nippon Club, J.A.M. Galleries and various public galleries nationwide. Dischler's work is held in public and private collections, including the Queens Museum of Art, the JCC Collection and other locations throughout the country.
Richard began the Richard Dischler Photograpy Workshop (RDPW) camera club of beginner and professional photographers, not a traditional one but one that provided a journey into oneself to discover, shape, enhance, refine, and define one's own, unique photographic vision. This journey, led by Richard Dischler provoked, inspired, frustrated, excited, and energized one's creative interpretation of the eyesind/heart. The role of this workshop helped each participant discover and further develop and advance his or her own photographic vision, with an emphasis on the art of seeing. The end goal was The Print. It takes more than the camera to make the artist. It takes innate talent, discipline, desire, and vision, combined with an intimate relationship with and understanding of the camera was Richard's philosophy.
Passionate about photography, Richard rarely printed any of his own images for display. He much preferred to have his students learn to present their images as pieces of art.
Members of the RDPW have received public recognition for their works in local, regional, national, and international juried and non-juried art and photography competitions, exhibits, and publications.
Richard is survived by one brother, Daniel and two sisters, Kathleen and Rose Ann. His parents are deceased as are three brothers: Michael J., Eugene A, and James L Dischler; his grandparents John B Dischler and Mary Brickl Dischler and Albert Thering and Elizabeth Lins Thering and many aunts and uncles of his parents.
A private funeral will be held due to the Covid-19 pandemic with a Celebration of Richard's life at a later date, time and location.
One of his current students writes: “After spending a few years with Richard Dischler and his workshop, I am firmly confident knowing when I see an exceptional photograph. As well, I am very confident in knowing how to capture, render, print, mat, and frame an exceptional photograph. Included in his guidance is how to properly hang a gallery exhibit.” Tomás Garza
