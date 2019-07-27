RACINE—Sister Juliana Dischler, O.P., 93, passed away at Lakeshore at Siena, Racine, on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2019.
Marie Magdalen was born Jan. 19, 1926, to John and Mary (nee: Brickl) Dischler in in Franklin Township of Sauk County, near Plain, Wis. In 1942 she joined the Racine Dominicans and at her reception in 1944 she was given the religious name Sister Juliana. She professed her vows in 1946.
Sister Juliana spent many years in service to others in education as a teacher and principal, religious education and pastoral ministry in Wisconsin, Michigan and Maryland. In the Madison Diocese she ministered at St. Bernard, Madison and at St. Victor, Monroe.
Sister Juliana is survived by the Racine Dominican Sisters and Associates; her sisters-in-law Caroline “Carrie” and Marilyn “Marlene” of Plain; her niece Sister Rose Marie Dischler and other nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; and her brothers Gerhard, Michael, Anthony, Paul and John Francis Dischler; her sisters Anne Servais and Alma Weiss-Mueller and her adopted brother Ted Neurauter.
Visitation will be in the SIENA CENTER CHAPEL, 5635 Erie St., Racine, on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, beginning at 9 a.m. with a Remembering Service at 10 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Highway 32. Memorials to the Racine Dominican Mission Fund have been suggested. Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com.
