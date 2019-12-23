Disch, Shirley A.

NEW GLARUS - Shirley A. Disch, age 89 of New Glarus passed away on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at UW Hospital in Madison. She was born on Feb. 24, 1930, on the home farm in the Town of Primrose to her parents Lawrence and Anna (Mitmoen) Meland. Shirley graduated from New Glarus High School in 1948. On Sept. 3, 1950, she was united in marriage to Rolland Disch at the Primrose Lutheran Church. Shirley was proud of her Norwegian heritage and loved history which she showed through her guiding at the Swiss Historical Village, playing Hedwig in the Wilhelm Tell play. She was a faithful Christian, serving her church and community as a member of the Swiss Church Consistory and Sunday School teacher. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. As an artist Shirley enjoyed painting and was an avid reader. She was the rock of her family, cherished her grandchildren, and loved to entertain for family gatherings.