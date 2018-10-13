SAN DIEGO, Calif. / EVANSVILLE—Kathryn Erickson Disch, born Dec. 24, 1929, in Evansville, Wis., passed away at the age of 88 on Oct. 8, 2018, in San Diego, Calif. She married Kenneth Benjamin Disch of Evansville in 1948, after his return from World War II as a marine. He predeceased her.
She is survived by her three children, Steve (Mary) Disch of Denver and Tucson, Susan (Doug) Sommer of San Diego, and Candy Kimaiga of Milwaukee; sister, Alyce Thurwachter of St. Louis; sister-in-law, Shirley Erickson of Janesville and Tucson; companion, Rollie Devlin of Evansville; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Throughout her life she enjoyed square dancing, snow skiing, boating on the lakes of Madison, (water skiing, not so much, since she never learned to swim), world traveling, her crossword puzzles, and playing all kinds of card games. She spent 12 years in Mesa, Ariz. with companion, Rollie Devlin, and came to enjoy desert living, even though she could rarely beat him at cards. Kathy spent her last five years in San Diego, lovingly cared for by her daughter, Susan Sommer, in assisted living centers.
Kathryn’s lifelong wish was to be cremated and interred next to her parents, Edwin and Marian Erickson, in the Cooksville, Wis. cemetery, and services are being planned for the spring of 2019.