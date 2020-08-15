Disch, Esther L.

NEW GLARUS - Esther L. Disch, age 95, of New Glarus, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home. She was born on Sept. 17, 1924, at Albany, Wis., to her parents, Andrew and Emma (Phillipson) Waage. Esther graduated from Argyle High School with the class of 1942. On Nov. 14, 1943, she was united in marriage to Doral M. Disch at the Yellowstone Lutheran Church rural Blanchardville. Esther and Doral then farmed outside of New Glarus for many years until they retired and moved to town in 1987. Esther and Doral loved dancing at the hotel, and traveling, including trips to Switzerland, Germany, and Norway, and numerous bus trips around the country. Esther was a member of the Swiss United Church of Christ, Postville Ladies Aid and Women's Guild, Moose Lodge of Monroe, and the Meadow Valley Homemakers. Esther enjoyed playing golf, bowling, and playing cards with friends. She also shared and kept up family traditions of making lefse and other treats. Most of all she adored her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.