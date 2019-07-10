DICKEYVILLE, WI—Bernard R. “Bernie” Disch, age 64 of Dickeyville, Wis., passed away at his home on Monday, July 8, 2019. He was born on August 19, 1954 in Madison, Wis., the son of Richard and Charlotte (Gust) Disch. Bernie was self-employed for many years as a painter and stainer. He loved his motorcycle and spending time with his family, friends, and beloved dog, Cocoa. He also enjoyed the mountains in Montana and reading his Bible every day.
Bernie is survived by his wife, Carol; step-children, Christopher Kotte, Michelle (Charles) Casper, and Marjory (Tinker) Schnitzler; six grandchildren, Jacob, Joshua, Kayli, Alyseia, Ashton, and Riley; siblings, Cathy (Gary) Goudreau, Linda (Jeff) Himsel, Diana (Ross) Dougherty, Kay (Buck) Arbuckle, and Lisa (Gail) Kubehl; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bernie was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Wendy Kotte; his mother-in-law, Patricia McCartney; father-in-law, Richard Slater; sister-in-law, Judy Kitto; and brother-in-law, Paul Fetzek.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Lancaster United Methodist Church with Pastor Mark Weaver officiating. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Lancaster. Friends and family may call on Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 9 a.m. until the time of services at the church. In lieu of plants and flowers, a Bernard R. “Bernie” Disch Memorial Fund has been established. The Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory of Potosi is serving the family.
