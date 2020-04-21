DiSalvo, Richard "Rich" J.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Richard “Rich” J. DiSalvo, 72, of Madison, passed away peacefully at home on April 16, 2020, after a brief illness.

Rich was born to Samuel and Catherine (Falci) DiSalvo on Sept. 6, 1947, in Madison, Wis. He grew up in the Italian Greenbush neighborhood attending St. Josephs grade school and graduating from Central High School in 1965. After graduation, Rich enlisted in the Marines in which he served during the Vietnam war. He was a decorated member of his unit receiving the Bronze Star with combat V for exceptional valor in the line of duty. Upon returning home, Rich attended Madison Business College.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Rich’s parents owned and operated the Villa Tap on State until it closed in 1978. At that time, Rich and his partner of 40+ years, Donald (Hondo) Harris opened up the Villa Tap on Packers Avenue. In 1982, Rich and Hondo with the help of their new partner William Bissett expanded their business interests by acquiring the Main Depot located on W. Main Street in Madison.

Rich enjoyed life, while in business he met and became friends with many that have become lifelong friends. Rich was a big supporter of UW athletics especially the 1990 Hockey team and many of those players are still in his daily life.