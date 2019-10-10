Weather Alert

...SUB FREEZING TEMPERATURES POSSIBLE FRIDAY NIGHT... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A FREEZE WATCH...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING. * TIMING...2 AM TO 9 AM LATER FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY MORNING. * TEMPERATURE...LOWS OF 28 TO 31 DEGREES. * IMPACTS...THESE TEMPERATURES ALONG WITH WINDS OF 10 TO 15 MPH COULD KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FREEZE WATCH MEANS SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES ARE POSSIBLE. THESE CONDITIONS COULD KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. &&