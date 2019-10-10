MADISON—Anna DiPiazza, age 98, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at All Saints Assisted Living, surrounded by her family. She was born Feb. 9, 1921, in Madison, Wis., to Vincent “Jim” and Sarah “Nana” DiPiazza.
Anna grew up in the Greenbush neighborhood, attending Longfellow Elementary, and graduating from Central High School. She graduated from UW-Madison in 1947, with a Masters in Library Science. Anna worked for the Detroit Public Library System for 50 years, retiring as the head of the history and travel department – a career that suited her perfectly, as she loved to travel all over the world. Although she visited countries all over Europe, Asia and South America, Anna flew home to Madison frequently to spend time with her family.
She is survived by her brother, Frank J. DiPiazza; nephews, Jim (Betty), Jon (Barbara) and Greg (Mary); eight grandnieces and nephews; and 13 great-grandnieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Jean and Catherine.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Good Shepherd Catholic Parish at St. James Church, 1128 St. James Court, Madison, with Monsignor Thomas Baxter officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the mass. Burial will follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Madison.
A special thank you to All Saints Assisted Living and to Agrace HospiceCare. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be written to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711.
