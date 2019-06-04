VERONA - Stanley Otto “Stan” Dingle, age 81, died Friday, May 31, 2019, of a sudden heart attack. He was born on May 14, 1938 to Roy and Lucille (Stuewe) Dingle in Sparta, Wis. and was raised in Richland Center, Wis. As an only child, Stan enjoyed playing baseball, swimming, and fishing with the neighborhood kids, plus Boy Scout adventures. He participated in track and band in high school and graduated from Richland Center High School in 1956. During the summers, Stan worked at Gold Bond Ice Cream plant and on his dad’s small apple orchard. In the fall of 1956, he enrolled in UW-Wisconsin. While there, he was active in the Delta Theta Sigma Agricultural fraternity. Stan graduated in 1961 with degrees in Civil Engineering and Agricultural Engineering, and began a job with the USDA Soil Conservation Service, SCS in Eau Claire, Wis.
On June 24, 1961, he married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Marlene Anderson. Instead of waiting for the draft, he joined the 32nd Red Arrow Division National Guard Unit in Eau Claire, only to be called to active duty during the Berlin Crisis that October. This next stage of life took Stan and Marlene to Fort Lewis Military Base, in Washington and a home in Olympia, Wash. He was discharged from active duty in August 1962 and returned to Eau Claire to continue work with the SCS. In 1969, he was honorably discharged from the National Guard after serving an eight year enlistment.
Stan designed and prepared construction plans and specifications for numerous engineering practices. Many of the projects were a part of the USDA SCS Public Law 566 Watershed Protection and Flood Protection Program projects in W/NW Wisconsin counties. He was transferred to Ladysmith in 1964 for 18 months where he led the engineering program of Resource Conservation Development (RC&D) Project.
The work continued following their return to Eau Claire in 1965, where he served as project engineer and construction supervisor as the agency focused on erosion prevention, earthen flood control dams, water management with numerous watersheds
However, his biggest and most challenging job began when four sons were born into their family. They were a lively bunch and many wrestling matches took place on the living room floor.
In 1976, Stanley was transferred to the SCS State Office in Madison, as a design engineer. He and Marlene moved with their boys to their home in Verona. They enjoyed watching their sons grow up in this small-town atmosphere, where a friend was only a bike ride away. They took pride in watching the boys participate in sports, especially hockey, then graduate from high school, college, start their careers, be married and have children of their own. They were also enthusiastic supporters of their grandchildren’s activities, hockey, baseball, volleyball, tennis and lacrosse.
Stanley retired from SCS in 1994 but his projects took him around the state including one in his hometown of Richland Center, where he designed the water control dike project around the Pine River. After retirement, he continued to use his civil engineering skills as a part-time Resource Engineering Associates (REA) consultant designing manure pits for dairy farms.
He was instrumental in establishing the Verona Youth Hockey Program, designed a floating rink system to have a longer ice season, was a Boy Scout leader, and coached youth baseball.
Stanley was an active member of St. James Lutheran Church, where he served on many committees, taught Sunday School, was involved in Bible studies, Men’s Group, Men’s Golf, and the High School Breakfast Club. He also remained connected to many of his fraternity brothers through various DTS functions. He continued to enjoy fishing through the years with his buddies and family, especially the grandchildren. Always looking for the big one!
Over the years Stan and Marlene enjoyed trips back to Washington, and visits to family and friends across the country. They took trips to New York City, the Smoky Mountains, Southwest Canyon Country, The Rose Bowl, the Canadian Rockies, and Alaska. They traveled abroad to Dingle, Ireland, Germany and Austria. There was always another road trip just around the corner.
They enjoyed attending Norwegian Landing Lag Stevne’s around the Midwest to celebrate Stan’s quarter Norwegian and Marlene’s 100% heritage. He even liked lutefisk!
Known for his ability to talk with anyone, Stan had a witty sense of humor, a quirky comeback and with his amazing memory always had a story to tell. He loved woodworking, particularly carving “Gladly” bears, making plant stands, and toy boxes for his grandchildren. He was also fascinated with World War ll airplanes and enjoyed making several balsa wood models.
He survived a bout with Lymphoma, a couple episodes with a saw that involved fingers, lately skin cancer surgeries, and a newly diagnosed heart condition, of which the latter was too much. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Stanley is survived by his wife, Marlene; four sons, Richard (Jodi) Dingle, of Cedarburg, Mark (Jody) Dingle of Verona, Steve Dingle of Madison, and John (Carrie) Dingle of Madison; nine grandchildren, two girls and seven boys, Ryan, Kyle and Sean Dingle, Sam and Drew Dingle, Marlee and Simon Dingle, and Jack and Max Dingle.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Lucille Dingle.
Funeral Services will be held at ST. JAMES EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 427 S. Main St., Verona, at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019. Visitation will be at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Burial will be held at RICHLAND CENTER CEMETERY, 1100 N. Jefferson Street, at 10 a.m., on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Memorials may be made to St James Evangelical Church, 427 S. Main St, Verona, Wis. 50593 or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at 6737 West Washington Street Suite 2100, Milwaukee, Wis 53214, or https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate