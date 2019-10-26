SUN PRAIRIE/MADISON - Jeffrey Lee Dinger, age 66 passed away at his home in Madison on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
He was born on May 10, 1953, in Rantoul, Ill., the son of William and Belvia (Abraham) Dinger. Jeffrey graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1973. He then went on to work for the State of Wisconsin for 30 years until his retirement.
He is survived by his loving mother; Belvia Dinger; two brothers, Robert Dinger and Gary Dinger; and his sister, Brenda Dinger.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by his father, William Dinger.
Private family services will be held. Burial will follow at a later date at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens Cemetery in Sun Prairie.