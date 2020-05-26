Dimpfl, Gordon

BARNEVELD—Gordon Dimpfl, age 74, of Barneveld, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare.

He is survived by his wife, Pauline Dimpfl; children, Teresa (Keith) Schult, John (Melissa) Dimpfl and Dan Dimpfl; and grandchildren, Lucas Schult, Conrad Schult, Grant Schult, Lance Dimpfl, Trevor Dimpfl and Levi Dimpfl.

Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

