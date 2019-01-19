MADISON - Alice Marie Dillman died peacefully on Saturday, Jan.16, 2019, at Aster Memory Care in Cottage Grove. She was born Sept. 5, 1934, to Melvin and Barbara (Hornung) Ghering in Madison. Alice graduated from Madison East High School in 1952 and UW-Whitewater in 1956 with a degree in Education. She taught at Arena High School before having children.
Later, she was a chemist at Warzyn Engineering for 15 years, then did substitute teaching for four years and once taught her grandson Sean for a day (he behaved).
Alice played softball for many years and was a third baseman with a live arm. She was a member of the Madison Business Women's Golf League at Yahara Hills for over 40 years, starting in 1965. Alice was a well-known fixture in city and state golf tournaments, and as a volunteer at LPGA tournaments.
Volunteering was important in Alice's life. She was one of the original members of the MMSD Youth Golf Initiative which later became the First Tee.
Alice had a life-long love of nature and returned to school for Botany in the 1970s. She was active in county and city land preservation and catalogued all plants growing in the Heritage Woods Sanctuary. Alice was a volunteer at Second Harvest for over 15 years and was involved with Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure and the Women's Transit Authority.
In her later years, Alice continued golfing and added biking and walking to her near daily activities. Then of course, she had to have a motorcycle - at age 60. Local drivers were amazed at how slow a motorcycle could travel and remain upright. Alice always loved to travel and followed this passion even more upon retirement.
Her greatest adventure was hiking the mountains of Nepal. She fished for marlin in the Caribbean, enjoyed trips to New York City and one of her last trips was to The Outer Banks of North Carolina with her daughter Dianne. She spent several weeks each winter with her close friend Pat Mueller in Arizona. And her family will always remember the Spring trips to Gulf Shores, Ala., where Alice would rent a beach house, and all were welcome.
Alice is survived by her children, Doug (Lisa), Dianne Dillman, and Dennis (Marge); her favorite brother, Ron (Harriet); her beloved grandchildren, Kyle (Becca), Ross, Scott (Jessica) and Sean (Paige); great-grandchildren, Connor, Aria, and newest addition Colt; her niece, Patricia; and her nephew, Joseph (Raissa). Alice was preceded in death by husband, Darrell, from whom she was divorced but remained friends with until his passing; her sister, Darlene (Fred) Horstmeier; and her nieces, Anne and Amy.
A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at 10 a.m., with a brief service at 11 a.m., followed by a luncheon, and at Alice's insistence, martinis.
Alice's family would like to thank the staff at Aster and Agrace HospiceCare for providing wonderful and loving care to Alice, especially in her final weeks. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.