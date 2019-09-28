MADISON, WIS./ROYAL OAK, MICH. - Michael "Mike" James Diggan, age 79, died August 3, 2019, in Royal Oak, Mich. He was born January 3, 1940, in Ferndale, Mich. to John and Aletha (Cheyne) Diggan. He married Glenda (Lothe) Heidt. He later married Jean LaRae (Retallick/Staley) on July 1, 1976, until her death in 2006.
Mike served in the US Air Force after graduating from high school. He worked for Sperry-UNIVAC, Unisys and EDS/HP in Clear Lake, Iowa, and Madison, Wis. After retiring from EDS in Madison, he moved to Michigan. Mike was a talented computer analyst and software developer. Mike’s special love for his grandchildren, travel, NASCAR/stock car racing, and his tongue-in-cheek humor (i.e. totem pole and dough boy) will be missed.
Mike is survived by his sons, Cory and Kevin Diggan, daughter Lisa (Fred, Sr.) Dronet; stepchildren/in-laws, Karen Staley, Cheryll (Dennis) McCormick, Michelle Staley, Kay Staley, James (Crystal) Staley and Lori (Gary) Heidt-Johnson; siblings, Patricia Conrad, Daniel Diggan, Kathleen (Charles) Phillips, Timothy (Lynne) Diggan, Deborah (Dan Slish) Diggan; in-laws Dorothy Diggan, Bill (Darlene) Retallick, Joseph (Peggy) Vultaggio, Mary (Charles) Lackovich; and tons of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 30 years Jean; stepsons, John, Jr., Robert and Mark Staley, Randall Heidt; siblings/in-laws, John and Robert Diggan, Nancy McBride, and Edward Conrad.
Mike will be buried in a family service, together with his wife Jean at Highland Memory Gardens, Madison, Wis.. Family and friends are welcome to join a celebration of Mike’s life at 13 Newport Circle, Madison, on Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
