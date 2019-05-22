LODI / MADISON - Zeno F. Dietrich, age 90, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. He was born on Nov. 8, 1928, in Vermont Township, Wis., the son of the late Ferdinand and Alice (Cooper) Dietrich. Zeno married Cora Carter on June 12, 1954. She preceded him in death in 2007.
Zeno was employed as a manager with Arlington Experimental Farms until his retirement in 1990. He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and belonged to the Hayward Muskie Fishing Hall of Fame. Zeno had a variety of interests including the outdoors, fishing, tending his garden and caring for his dogs.
Zeno is survived by his daughter, Michele (Dan Burns) Dietrich-Burns; son, Terry Dietrich; two sisters, Margie Parrell and Pat Eveland; and other relatives and many friends. In addition to his wife Cora, he was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Stoltz.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. PATRICK'S CHURCH, 521 Fair St, Lodi, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019, with the Rev. Scott Jablonski presiding. Burial will be held at St. Barnabas Catholic Cemetery, Mazomanie. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.