Dietrich, Bruce L.

FITCHBURG - Bruce L. Dietrich, age 77, passed away on , May 8, 2020, at his home in Fitchburg, Wisconsin. He was born on June 11, 1942, in Madison, Wisconsin, to Kenneth and Mary (Grady) Dietrich. Bruce graduated from Central High School in 1960. He was united in marriage to Donna Estervig on October 24, 1964, in Madison. Bruce worked for the U.S. Post Office for more than 30 years. He started out as a letter carrier at the Brookwood station in Madison, and in 1976 he became superintendent of branch operations of Brookwood station. Other positions he held in Madison included supervisor of mail and delivery, manager of retail sales and services, and manager of delivery and collection. Bruce became Postmaster in Richland Center in 1989.