Dietrich, Bruce L.

FITCHBURG - Bruce L. Dietrich, age 77, passed away on , May 8, 2020, at his home in Fitchburg, Wisconsin. He was born on June 11, 1942, in Madison, Wisconsin, to Kenneth and Mary (Grady) Dietrich. Bruce graduated from Central High School in 1960. He was united in marriage to Donna Estervig on October 24, 1964, in Madison. Bruce worked for the U.S. Post Office for more than 30 years. He started out as a letter carrier at the Brookwood station in Madison, and in 1976 he became superintendent of branch operations of Brookwood station. Other positions he held in Madison included supervisor of mail and delivery, manager of retail sales and services, and manager of delivery and collection. Bruce became Postmaster in Richland Center in 1989.
Bruce enjoyed golf and bowling and time with family and friends. He loved a good band, dancing with Donna and a perfect Brandy Manhattan.
He is survived by his wife Donna Dietrich; his daughter, Nicole (Doug) Paulson; a son, Cory (Michelle Diggles) Dietrich, grandchildren, Hailey and Maddy Paulson; sisters, Cathie (Emerson) Taylor and Geralyn McPherson; a brother, Dan (Roberta) Dietrich; and many nieces and nephews.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County or Agrace HospiceCare.
