Dietmeyer, Carol White

Carol was an alto, and she never met a harmony part that she didn’t like. Having had excellent examples in her mother and her father, she sang in high school and college choirs, coming “this close” to being a music major herself. As an adult, she sang for many years in the Madison Philharmonic Chorus under Dr. Sam Jones, and in the St. Luke’s Episcopal Church choir. She served on the organ search committee at St. Luke’s as they brought in their lovely pipe organ, and she supervised the musical training of her children (one music major) and grandchildren (two music majors), each to their own ability and interest.

Having inherited a green thumb, Carol was a lifelong gardener. Vegetable gardens abounded in the back yard, and flowers flourished everywhere. Being a certified Master Gardener helped her make the gardens productive and beautiful, and having a husband who shared her interest and had the ability to do the heavy lifting made all of the gardens extra special. To top it off, Carol volunteered many hours at Olbrich Botanical Gardens in Madison, and she created the entrance garden at St. Luke’s in memory of her father and her father-in-law.