Agnes G. Dietl, age 101, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Greenway Manor Nursing Home in Spring Green. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Plain, Wis. with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday at the church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of Mass.
Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The RICHARDSON-STAFFORD FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with the arrangements.