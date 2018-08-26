WAUNAKEE—Douglas Edward “Doug” Diemer, 51, of Waunakee, passed away peacefully on Aug. 25, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis. with his beloved daughter, Klaire, at his side. Doug was born on Oct. 13, 1966, to Eugene “Bert” and Helen Diemer from Ottawa, Ohio.
Doug was proud to call Wisconsin home for over 20 years. He loved the rolling hills, bountiful lakes and beautiful landscape of the state. Doug was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Waunakee, and worked in manufacturing management for over 25 years. His success professionally was the result of hard work and his tireless desire to provide for the ones he loved. Doug enjoyed boating, watching Badgers football games, biking around Lake Mendota and Lake Monona, and working in the yard.
Doug is survived by his daughter, Klaire, and her mother, Marna. He is also survived by his mother, Helen Diemer; brothers, Russ (Bec) Diemer and Mark (Ellen) Diemer; sisters, Jean (Ron) Gerdeman and Lisa (Luke) Sargent; seven nieces; three nephews; and two great-nephews. Doug was preceded in death by his father, Bert Diemer.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, at 11:30 a.m. at WINN-CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 5785 Highway Q, Waunakee, with Monsignor James Gunn presiding. Family will greet friends at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Private burial will follow.
Memorial donations may be made to Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care at agrace.org/donate or sent to 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Agrace HospiceCare for their support in Doug’s final days.
