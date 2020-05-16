Dieffenbach, Joel A.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - Joel A. Dieffenbach (08/02/1961 - 05/13/2020).

When Death walked into the room, I am certain that Joel greeted him with a warm smile, a welcoming handshake, and the cold beverage of his choice. I am also certain that Death left the encounter in a good mood thinking, "Now that is a guy I want to spend more time with."

To Joel, all his friends were family and his family were friends. There are too many names to list, and I am afraid I would miss someone. Please know that Joel cherished time spent with you, and thank you for being a part of his journey -- especially if you had a dog.

There will be a gathering to celebrate Joel's life soon. Until then, let us all try to let our inner Joel shine a little each day. Open a door for someone, make faces with a kid in line, strike up a conversation with the person next to you, share whatever is in your cooler, take time to appreciate the beauty of nature and listen with your heart. Look at the world through his beautiful, kind eyes and take care of each other. As he often told me, "Even the worst day ends with a beautiful sunset."

Joel left too soon, taking my heart with him. In its place he left love and memories to last until see we each other again. In our next lifetime, I hope to find Joel sooner so we have more time together. - Lynn

