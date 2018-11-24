PLATTEVILLE—William F. “Bill” Diebold, age 83, of Platteville, died on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. Bill was born on Oct. 8, 1935, in Madison, the son of Sylvester and Blanche (Tice) Diebold. He was married to LaVonne Hurley in August of 1961. He was united in marriage to Sharlene Rudolph on Oct. 8, 1983 in Madison. He graduated from Madison West High School and served in the U.S. Army.
Bill was a police officer in Blooming Grove, and for 34 years for the city of Monona, retiring in 1992 as Lieutenant. After retiring, Bill taught criminal law classes at MATC for several years. In June of 1993, Bill and Sharlene moved to Platteville. After moving to Platteville, he worked as a bailiff for the Grant County Sheriff’s Department. He enjoyed shooting his firearms and antiquing.
He is survived by his wife, Sharlene; three children, Jeffrey (Deb Carns) Diebold, Stephanie Housner, and James Diebold; three grandchildren, Michael (Paula) Housner, Samantha Housner, and Jessica Diebold; one great-granddaughter, Katarina; nieces and nephews, Mary, Robert and Ann Mayville. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Mary Mayville.
Private family services will be held at MELBY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Platteville. Where military rites will be accorded by American Legion Post No. 42 and VFW Post No. 5274. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., at MELBY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Platteville. Memorials may be made to the William F. Diebold Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.